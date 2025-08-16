Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had been hailed as an essential and crucial step in forging a path towards peace in wartorn Ukraine.

Three hours later, both leaders emerged claiming that the summit had been a “success” and “productive”. Yet no ceasefire deal has been struck, and little information has been given as to what was actually discussed behind closed doors.

In Moscow, the meeting has been praised as a success, while in the West, it has left more questions than answers.

Here are the top takeaways from Alaska:

Red carpet treatment for Putin

In what is likely to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Ukrainians, Putin’s arrival in Anchorage was given nothing short of a VIP celebrity welcome.

For the Russian leader, it marked an astounding return to the world stage, having been largely shunned from the majority of Western nations since he invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It has been 10 years since he was last in America, and has been threatened with an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court if he were to travel to a member state.

open image in gallery Trump greets Putin like an old friend on the red carpet ( AFP via Getty Images )

Over the last three years, his travel has been restricted to friendly countries such as Belarus, North Korea and China.

The red carpet rollout has been hailed as a victory in Moscow, with the two leaders enthusiastically sharing two handshakes, with Putin greeted as if he were a close friend and ally.

In what appeared to be an unscripted moment, Putin decided to travel in Trump’s armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’, rather than taking his own presidential car. In footage of them leaving the airbase, Putin can be seen sitting in the backseat and laughing.

Progress made but no ceasefire deal on the table

During a press conference after the three-hour meeting, which saw Putin and Trump discuss terms of ending the war with their closest aides, both leaders remained close-lipped about what had occurred behind closed doors.

“We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to,” Trump told reporters. “There are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

open image in gallery Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours on Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

However, he didn’t share any further details about what had been agreed, with nothing of substance revealed.

Putin said the negotiations were “held in a constructive atmosphere” but repeated that the “root causes” of the conflict must be eliminated to achieve peace.

This is likely to have caused alarm bells in Kyiv, given that Moscow has previously stated this to be Ukraine’s formal renunciation of Nato membership, as well as agreeing to demilitarisation, new elections, no foreign military involvement and recognition of Russian sovereignty over the occupied Ukrainian regions.

Potential Zelensky-Putin-Trump meeting on the cards

After their summit, nothing was mentioned about the prospect of a trilateral meeting, only that President Trump had a number of people to call, including Zelensky.

“We’ll speak to you very soon, and probably see you again very soon,” Trump said. In a rare comment in English, Putin responded: “Next time in Moscow.”

In a Fox interview with host Sean Hannity a short while later, Trump said both Putin and Zelensky would like him to be present at a potential second meeting.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky is due to fly to Washington DC on Monday ( Getty Images )

“They both want me there, and I’ll be there,” he said.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.”

An unusually quiet Trump

For once, Trump took the backseat during the press conference in Alaska, allowing Putin to speak first. The Russian leader launched into a condensed history of Alaska’s past as a Russian territory, taking several minutes before addressing the “situation in Ukraine”.

Despite the context of the summit, Trump also avoided any direct talk of the situation in Ukraine, only referencing that “five, six, seven thousand people a week” are killed.

There were no questions from reporters, and both leaders kept their statements vague, stating that “great progress” had been made with little detail as to what that progress entailed.

In one victory for Moscow, there was no mention of any “severe consequences” such as further economic sanctions which Trump had threatened if a ceasefire deal wasn’t reached.