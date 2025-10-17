Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has agreed to a second Ukraine war summit with Vladimir Putin after a “productive” phone call between the pair on the eve of a White House visit by Volodymyr Zelensky.

A date has not been set, but Mr Trump wrote on social media that the meeting would take place in Budapest.

“I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation,” the US president wrote after the conversation, which lasted more than two hours.

Their previous summit, in Alaska in August, ended without any significant diplomatic breakthroughs for Mr Trump. Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, said the Russian president initiated the call, which he described as “very frank and trusting”.

It came as Mr Zelensky was heading to the White House to push for more military support, including long-range Tomahawk missiles that would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.

Mr Zelensky has argued such strikes would help compel Mr Putin to take Mr Trump's calls for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war more seriously.

Mr Trump had told reporters travelling with him to Israel on Sunday that he had planned to discuss the Tomahawks with Mr Putin as a way to pressure him to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Friday ( AP )

“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so,” Mr Trump said on Sunday. “I think I might speak to Russia about that.”

The Tomahawk, much sought after by Mr Zelensky, has a range of about 1,600km (995 miles) but experts warned that it could take years to provide the equipment and training necessary for Ukraine to use them effectively.

With a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal holding, Mr Trump has said he is now turning his attention to bringing the war in Ukraine to an end and is weighing providing Kyiv with long-range weaponry as he looks to prod Moscow to the negotiating table.

Ending the wars in Ukraine and Gaza was central to Mr Trump's 2024 re-election pitch, in which he persistently pilloried President Joe Biden for his handling of the conflicts.

Yet, like his predecessor, Mr Trump has also been stymied by Mr Putin as he has unsuccessfully pressed the Russian leader to hold direct talks with Mr Zelensky to end the war, which is nearing its fourth year.

But fresh off the Gaza ceasefire, Mr Trump is showing new confidence that he can finally make headway on ending the Russian invasion.

He is also signalling that he is ready to step up pressure on Mr Putin if he does not come to the table soon.

Mr Putin has made it clear that providing Ukraine with Tomahawks would cross a red line and further damage relations between Moscow and Washington.

But Mr Trump has been undeterred. “He'd like to have Tomahawks,” he said of Mr Zelensky earlier this week. “We have a lot of Tomahawks.”

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday night that the Budapest meeting will be preceded by a phone call between US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report