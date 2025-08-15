Trump and Putin greet with handshake at historic summit on Ukraine ceasefire deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin face-to-face for a historic summit set to determine not only the trajectory of the war in Ukraine, but the fate of European security and the future relevance of the United States,

Landing on US soil was itself a huge diplomatic coup for the Russian president, who has been insolated from world events by his full scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It was his first meeting with Mr Trump in seven years.

The leaders smiled broadly as greeted each other under the din of fighter jets marking the moment with a fly-past.

Mr Trump deployed his signature handshake, yanking Putin close to him on the red carpet, but both appeared relaxed at the prospect of seven hours of talks.

They then sat silently with their respective delegations seated in front of a blue backdrop that had the words, "Pursuing Peace" printed on it.

For updates on Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s meeting at the Ukraine summit, visit our live blog by clicking here

open image in gallery Both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin appeared relaxed after meeting for the first time seven yeasr for the summit in Alaska ( REUTERS )

Mr Trump’s previous meetings with the Russian leader during his first term often left observers questioning the nature of the relationship, with Mr Trump taking Putin’s side over Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election at their 2018 Helsinki summit.

But the American president appeared to have learned from those previous experiences; the White House announced that the planned one-on-one meeting would become a three-on-three with Trump accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his special envoy for peace missions, Steve Witkoff.

Neither leader took any questions when reporters were brought into the meeting at its outset, leaving the hundreds of press gathered at the summit sight to wait and hope both leaders would have more to say at a scheduled joint press conference.

open image in gallery The pair smiled as they shook hands when Mr Trump met Putin on landing ( REUTERS )

As he headed to the summit aboard Air Force One, Mr Trump said he wanted the meeting to lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine and that he would not be unhappy if one did not emerge as a result of his talks with Putin.

“I want to see a ceasefire rapidly... I'm not going to be happy if it's not today," he said. "I want the killing to stop."

He had also vowed that the Russian president is “not going to mess around with me” as he attempts to secure a ceasefire deal. And he floated the possibility of inviting European leaders, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, to a second round of negotiations, after the meeting in Alaska.

The White House had said the summit would also include a bilateral lunch with their delegations, and a joint press conference.

open image in gallery The pair departed for talks in Mr Trump’s presidential car, nicknamed The Beast ( Reuters )

In Putin’s presence, Mr Trump’s past performances have been deferential. On this occasion he appeared more confident.

Both ignored a journalist shouting a question to Putin; “How can the US trust your word?”.

Putin would be arrested, in theory, if he landed in European or British territory. But here, diplomacy trumped ethics.

For Ukraine and Europe it is critical that Trump emerges with a ceasefire that guarantees Ukraine’s security and that does not make upfront territorial concessions to Putin.

The Russian president claims at least five provinces, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Lukhansk, Donetsk and Kherson, as sovereign Russian territory - which has been already illegally annexed by the Kremlin.

open image in gallery Trump waved to reporters as he got on Air Force One ( Reuters )

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was awaiting the two heads of state at the military base in Anchorage, where he arrived donning a USSR sweatshirt beneath his black gilet. The first three letters of ‘CCCP’ peeked out beneath in reference to the Russian-language cognate of USSR.

Prior to the summit, the veteran politician, one of the five members of Russia’s delegation, said: “We never try to anticipate the outcome of negotiations.

“What we do know, however, is that we have arguments we can contribute to the discussion and that our position is clear. We will present it.”

open image in gallery Russia’s foreign minister of over 20 years donned a sweatshirt which read ‘CCCP’ as he arrived in Anchorage ( Social media )

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was notably absent from the meeting, although Mr Trump made it clear that if his first meeting with Putin went well, he would immediately seek a follow-up rendezvous between Putin and Ukraine’s president.

Mr Zelensky warned Mr Trump in a meeting on Wednesday with fellow European leaders that Putin was “bluffing” over his intentions to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that it would be up to Ukrainians to decide whether to concede land to Putin as part of a peace deal, adding: “I think they'll make the proper decision."

"I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine," Trump said. "I'm here to get them at a table."

Mr Trump has intimated that there would have to be “swaps” of Ukrainian territory. Europe and Ukraine have outright rejected the pre-talk concessions made by Trump.

En route to the summit Trump insisted that “Europe’s not telling me what to do”.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street on Thursday (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

European leaders expressed concern prior to the summit about being sidelined from the meeting between DC and Moscow, with concerns that Putin would set his sights on one of the countries if he won in Ukraine.

A joint statement from 26 European Union leaders minus pro-Putin Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, aimed to appeal to the US president to defend their security interests at Friday’s summit.

They said they “welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine”. But, they underlined, “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine" and "international borders must not be changed by force”.