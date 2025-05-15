Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has claimed a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine won’t happen until he personally meets with Vladimir Putin, after the Russian president spurned ceasefire talks he himself instigated and refused to send even senior ministers to the negotiations.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin’s failure to attend talks in Turkey showed he was not ready for peace, as he called on the Russian leader to “demonstrate leadership” if he was serious about ending the invasion Moscow started in 2022. Mr Zelensky said a senior Ukrainian delegation would be sent to Istanbul and would be there on Thursday and Friday.

However, he called the second-tier Russian representatives a “dummy delegation” and a “prop” for Putin.

“If we don't see that demonstration, then it means they are not ready to talk about the end of the war," the Ukrainian president said after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. "It means they lack political will." In contrast, Mr Zelensky said: “I am here, we are ready for direct negotiations.”

The talks will be the first direct discussions between Kyiv and Moscow since a previous attempt in Turkey in 2022.

“We demonstrate with our presence, and our level, that we want to put a end to war quickly,” Mr Zelensky continued.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on Thursday to meet the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( EPA )

The talks were proposed by Putin “without any preconditions”, spurring Trump to urge Zelensky to meet Putin. Trump even suggested during the week he could attend the meeting.

But late on Wednesday, the Kremlin released a list of delegates that did not include the Russian president. On Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed Putin wouldn’t be in Istanbul and had no plans to travel to Turkey.

"We can't be running around the world looking for Putin," Mr Zelensky said. "I feel disrespect from Russia. No meeting time, no agenda, no high-level delegation – this is personal disrespect. To Erdogan, to Trump," the Ukrainian leader added..

When asked whether he was disappointed about the seniority of the Russian delegation sent to Turkey, Trump said he knew nothing about who Putin had sent.

“Look, nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on his way to the United Arab Emirates.

“He wasn't going if I wasn't there. And I don't believe anything's going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together, but we're going to have to get it solved, because too many people are dying.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump says ceasefire talks won’t happen unless he meets Putin ( AP )

While the diplomatic fiasco unfolded in Turkey, the conflict continued, with Moscow claiming to have seized two villages in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv reporting Russia had launched fresh attacks in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Russian president’s decision to snub negotiations was evidence that “it’s Putin who is dragging his feet”.

“It is Putin who is causing the delay in a ceasefire. Ukraine has long been clear, several months ago now, that they would have a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, and we have long said that it’s Putin who is standing in the way of that peace,” he said during a visit to Albania on Thursday.

Ukraine’s defence minister is leading the country’s delegation, while Putin has not even sent senior ministers but rather “stand-in props,” Mr Zelensky said.

The Russian team is being led by former culture minister and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, accompanied by the deputy defence and foreign ministers and the director of Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency.

Mr Medinsky, whose career has been built on his ultra-patriotic slant on Russian history, led the last round of direct negotiations with Ukraine in 2022.

He told Russian State TV on Thursday that the Kremlin team was prepared to discuss possible compromises with Kyiv. "The delegation is determined to be constructive, to search for possible solutions and common ground. The task of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is sooner or later to achieve long-term peace by eliminating the basic root causes of the conflict," he said.

Mr Zelensky said the first step was an unconditional ceasefire.

“Our group.. will go to Istanbul tomorrow. We will be constructive,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also signalled he was not willing to cede Ukrainian territory, including Crimea which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Crimea is part of Ukraine,” he said.

But Moscow is looking to push terms it first pitched in the failed 2022 talks that include limiting the size and capability of Ukraine’s military, according to the Institute for the Study of War’s latest assessment.