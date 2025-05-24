Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump coming to power has given Europe a “last chance get its act together”, the prime minister of Albania has said.

Edi Rama, who has just secured his fourth term as prime minister of Albania, warned Europe had been “sleepwalking” and should use Trump’s presidency as an opportunity to “become a major power” on the world stage.

Referencing Trump’s comments that God saved his life “to make America great again”, Rama said: “The other half of the truth is that God saved him to give a last chance to Europe to get its act together. To not simply manage decline, but to change and take the opportunity to become a major power in a space where other powers are emerging.

“Everyone else is making the unthinkable except Europe, who is so far doing more of the same.”

Rama spoke at a panel at Wales’ Hay Festival on Saturday, alongside British journalist and broadcaster Misha Glenny, Tony Blair’s longtime aide Alastair Campbell and award-winning historian and author Anne Applebaum.

open image in gallery Rama spoke at panel at Wales’ Hay Festival alongside British journalist and broadcaster Misha Glenny, Tony Blair’s longtime aide Alastair Campbell and award-winning historian and author Anne Applebaum. ( Billie Charity and Hay Festival )

Discussing the implications of Trump’s second term as US president for Europe, Rama said: “Europe is sleepwalking. It’s a big opportunity and its a moment to completely turn the tides and think big.”

He added: “Preaching and talking about the moral high ground and dismissing everything else will not help us to find a way to be reborn out of this situation and to reshape ourselves. [Which we need to do] if we don’t want to see Europe shrinking and be rendered an irrelevant force whilst others are emerging.”

Hay Festival, which is spread over 11 days, is set in Hay-on-Wye, the idyllic and picturesque “Town of Books”. The lineup includes Mary Trump, Michael Sheen, Jameela Jamil, and more.

The Independent has partnered with the Festival once again to host a series of morning panels titled The News Review, where our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy every morning.