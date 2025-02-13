Do you think Trump’s interventions are helping or hindering the fight against Putin? Join The Independent Debate
Opinions are divided on whether Trump’s actions aid or undermine the chance for peace in Ukraine – now it’s time to have your say
Donald Trump has announced a significant shift in US foreign policy by agreeing with Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
This move includes direct talks between US and Russian officials, sparking a global debate on its potential impact.
Supporters, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and US Vice-President JD Vance, argue that Trump's approach could lead to a faster resolution of the conflict, preventing further loss of life. They see his willingness to engage with Putin as a pragmatic step toward peace.
However, critics such as former armed forces minister Sir Nick Harvey and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey warn that Trump’s negotiations could weaken Ukraine’s bargaining position and undermine international support.
By excluding Kyiv from initial discussions and ruling out NATO membership, they argue that the US is effectively conceding to Russian demands, which may embolden Putin.
Now we want to know what you think: Is Trump’s approach a necessary step toward peace, or does it risk compromising Ukraine’s sovereignty and security?
Share your thoughts in the comments — we’ll feature the most compelling responses.
