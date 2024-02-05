The Kremlin reacts to reports Tucker Carlson will interview Vladimir Putin in Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kremlin has declined to say whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin would grant an interview to Tucker Carlson.

The news comes after Russian media published photos appearing to show Tucker Carlson in Moscow amid claims he will interview Vladimir Putin on his X (formerly Twitter) hosted show.

The former Fox News host, 54, reportedly arrived in Russia on February 1.

“Many foreign journalists come to Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about reports that Carlson was in Russia. “We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media.

It is not the first time Carlson has been linked to Russian media.

In April 2023, within hours of Fox News announcing that the network agreed to “part ways” with the pundit, Russian state media personalities and propaganda outlets opened their doors.

RT – the Russian state broadcaster formerly known as Russia Today, which is banned in dozens of countries – offered him a platform. “Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com,” the outlet wrote on Twitter.

Vladimir Solovyov, a propagandist whose channels were blocked by YouTube last year for violating the platform’s policies against inciting violence, said he sent an email to Carlson, calling him “the last remaining voice of reason.”