At least 43 migrants have drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, the Tunisian Red Crescent has said.

The humanitarian organisation said on Saturday that the boat involved had set off from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast, carrying migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Bangladesh.

“The navy rescued 84 migrants and 43 others drowned in a boat that set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe,” Mongi Slim, a Red Crescent official, told Reuters news agency.

Several drowning incidents have occured off the Tunisian coast in recent months, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe and Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

