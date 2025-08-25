Desperate search for Russian swimmer who went missing in cross-Bosphorus race
100 vessels were monitoring swimmers during the race
A search operation is underway in Istanbul for a Russian swimmer who disappeared during the annual cross-Bosphorus race on Sunday, according to state-run media.
Turkish coast guard and maritime police vessels were deployed on Monday to locate Nikolai Svechnikov, identified by the Anadolu news agency. Mr Svechnikov failed to complete the challenging 6.5-kilometre (4-mile) event, which spans from Istanbul’s Asian shore to its European side.
The competition, which saw over 2,800 participants from 81 nations, is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier open-water swimming events.
Swimmers face strong currents and choppy waves while traversing the waterway, which links the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and divides Turkey’s largest city. The strait was closed to maritime traffic for the event, which is organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee.
SwimTrek, a company offering entry to the race, describes race conditions as “challenging” on its website, adding that “experience of swimming in all sea conditions is essential.”
In a statement, the Olympic committee said it was “deeply saddened by the disappearance of one of our athletes during the race.”
It said 100 vessels, including boats from various emergency services, were monitoring swimmers during the race. At the end, the route was scanned for stray competitors and none were found.
Officials realized a swimmer was missing by comparing the lists of participants and those who finished, the statement said.