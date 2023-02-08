Watch live: Rescue efforts continue in Adiyaman as death toll rises above 8,700 after earthquakes
Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, following deadly earthquakes that hit the region on Monday (6 February).
The disaster, which also struck Syria, has killed at least 8,700 people across the two countries, with the WHO warning that the death toll could rise to as high as 20,000 people.
Despite the rising number of deaths, rescue efforts continue, with aid workers working around the clock to remove people from the rubble.
Search teams have arrived from around the world to help, but plummeting temperatures at night and even snow have hampered their efforts, with some areas left unaided thus far.
Residents have been forced to try to dig their relatives out of the buildings that fell around them, with many of those trapped using mobile phones to indicate their location to rescuers and loved ones.
