Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Aerial views show damage in Turkey as earthquake search enters third day

Ollie Cooper
Wednesday 08 February 2023 08:05
Comments
<p>An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.</p>

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.

(REUTERS)

Watch live aerial footage from Turkey that shows the scale of the devastation caused by massive earthquakes and aftershocks which shook the region on Monday (6 February).

The disaster has so far claimed the lives of over 8,700 people across Turkey and Syria, with the WHO warning that that number could rise to over 20,000.

“It’s now a race against time,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”

Almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey and many teams flown in from around the world have flown in to help to find survivors.

Recommended

Aid and rescue teams also face challenging weather conditions, with rain, snow and plummeting temperatures sweeping across Turkey at night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in