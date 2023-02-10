Watch live as Erdogan visits Turkey’s earthquake sites after death toll passes 20,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, visits earthquake sites after the death toll passes 20,000.

He is making the trip as anger grows across the nation over the government’s perceived failure to prepare for the disaster.

Earlier this week, Turkey’s main opposition leader has blamed Mr Erdogan for the scale of the devastation.

“If there is one person responsible for this, it is Erdogan,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.

The president, however, has rejected those claims, calling for “unity” and “solidarity” in the wake of the earthquake.

As he toured disaster zones on Thursday, Mr Erdogan acknowledged some initial problems, but said the situation was now “under control”.

The death toll has soared past 20,000 after quickly rising since the two earthquakes struck the country on Tuesday, 7 February, with rescue efforts hampered by freezing conditions, increasing the pressure to reach any survivors as soon as possible.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.