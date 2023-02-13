Watch live as rescuers continue search for survivors in Turkey as earthquake death toll tops 33,000
Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Turkey as the death toll from devastating earthquakes across Turkey and Syria passes 33,000.
Rescuers are now working a week after the major quake, as the search for survivors still trapped in rubble goes on.
In the southern Gaziantep province, a woman was pulled alive from a collapsed building some 170 hours after the first of two major tremors struck the region.
The deadliest earthquake in Turkey since 1939 has killed 29,605 people across the nation, while more than 4,300 people were reported dead and 7,600 injured in northwest Syria as of Sunday, a UN agency said.
As the rescue efforts continue, officials in Turkey have issued 113 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in the disaster.
At least 12 people have been taken into custody since Monday, including building contractors, and more arrests are expected as the focus turns to who is to blame for the tragedy.
Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies