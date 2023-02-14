For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Turkey as the death toll from devastating earthquakes across Turkey and Syria passes 37,000.

Turkish authorities say 31,643 people have been killed in the country, while more than 5,800 people are dead in Syria, according to the UN.

Rescuers worked through the night once again to save people clinging to life beneath the rubble eight days after the worst quake in Turkey’s modern history.

However, hopes of finding many more survivors are slowly fading, with many bracing for the inevitable scaling down of operations as low temperatures reduce the already slim chances of survival.

Turkish media said rescuers still hold out hope of finding survivors at several locations in Kahramanmaras province, Adiyaman and Hatay, where there were still signs of life beneath the ruins.

In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, however, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the rescue phase was now “coming to a close”, with the focus switching to shelter, food and schooling, Reuters reports.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.