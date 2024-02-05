The families still searching for loved ones a year after Turkey’s earthquakes: ‘I don’t have a grave for my son’
The disaster in Feb 2023 killed more than 50,000 in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria. Lizzie Porter reports from two of the regions worst-affected by the devastating tremors – and speaks to families struggling to rebuild their lives
Suna Ozturk has nothing but photos left of her daughter Tugba.
On a poster of missing people pinned up in her mother’s neat living room, Tugba Kosar’s smiling face beams out next to those of her sons, 8-month-old Mehmet Akif and three-year-old Mustafa Kemal. He liked diggers, and was named after Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.
“Tugba was a very forgiving person, and she was so happy to be a mother,” Suna said, as sleet falls across a steel grey sky outside in the central Anatolian town of Aksaray. “There are no memories left, just pictures.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies