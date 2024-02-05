Jump to content

On the ground

The families still searching for loved ones a year after Turkey’s earthquakes: ‘I don’t have a grave for my son’

The disaster in Feb 2023 killed more than 50,000 in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria. Lizzie Porter reports from two of the regions worst-affected by the devastating tremors – and speaks to families struggling to rebuild their lives

Monday 05 February 2024 14:58
Suna Özturk sits in front of a poster of people missing since the earthquakes in Turkey, while at home in Aksaray. Her daughter and two grandsons went missing in the disaster

Suna Özturk sits in front of a poster of people missing since the earthquakes in Turkey, while at home in Aksaray. Her daughter and two grandsons went missing in the disaster

(Lizzie Porter)

Suna Ozturk has nothing but photos left of her daughter Tugba.

On a poster of missing people pinned up in her mother’s neat living room, Tugba Kosar’s smiling face beams out next to those of her sons, 8-month-old Mehmet Akif and three-year-old Mustafa Kemal. He liked diggers, and was named after Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

“Tugba was a very forgiving person, and she was so happy to be a mother,” Suna said, as sleet falls across a steel grey sky outside in the central Anatolian town of Aksaray. “There are no memories left, just pictures.”

