Suna Ozturk has nothing but photos left of her daughter Tugba.

On a poster of missing people pinned up in her mother’s neat living room, Tugba Kosar’s smiling face beams out next to those of her sons, 8-month-old Mehmet Akif and three-year-old Mustafa Kemal. He liked diggers, and was named after Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

“Tugba was a very forgiving person, and she was so happy to be a mother,” Suna said, as sleet falls across a steel grey sky outside in the central Anatolian town of Aksaray. “There are no memories left, just pictures.”