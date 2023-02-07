For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as rescue teams in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir search into the night for survivors after a deadly earthquake struck on Monday 6 February.

More than 7,200 people are reported to have died in the aftermath of the quake, which also devastated northern Syria.

In the hours and days since, rescue efforts have been ongoing in the hardest-hit regions, with footage of many adults and children being freed from the rubble shared online.

At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as tremors shook the region, with the city of 250,000 people about 150 miles from the epicentre.

Rescuers continue to brave sub-zero temperatures as they work through the night, while the city is not much warmer during the day.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces worst affected by the earthquake, as he vowed to ensure that rescue work can be “carried out quickly”.