Watch live as the World Health Organization provide an update on the urgent health needs and response in Turkey, following last week’s devastating earthquakes.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has now surpassed 37,000, with hopes of finding many more survivors beneath the rubble slowly fading.

Authorities in Turkey say 31,643 people have been killed, while more than 5,800 people are dead in Syria.

While rescuers still hold out hope, the focus will soon switch to providing shelter and food for those displaced by the tremours.

In recent days, the UN has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria, and estimate that up to 5.3 million people in the latter country alone may have been made homeless.

There have also been warnings in recent days that scammers are using the earthquake devastation to try to trick people into donating to fake causes.