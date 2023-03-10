For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan has announced parliamentary and presidential elections for 14 May – one month earlier than planned, and despite devastation caused by earthquakes that killed 46,000 and left millions homeless.

The elections could be the most significant in the country’s modern history by determining if Turkey will take a more democratic path or continue on Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian course.

Mr Erdogan has ruled over Turkey since 2003 – first as prime minister and as president since 2014. But this year’s elections may be his most challenging.

The country is struggling with a troubled economy, soaring inflation and the aftermath of the February earthquake that have left hundreds of thousands across 11 Turkish provinces sheltering in tents or temporary accommodation.

Many have criticised Mr Erdogan’s government’s response to the earthquake and accused it of failing to prepare the quake-prone country for a disaster in waiting.

Experts have pointed at lax enforcement of building regulations as a major reason why the earthquake was so deadly.

Earlier this week, Turkey’s disparate opposition parties, including nationalists, Islamists and conservatives, ended months of uncertainty and nominated a joint candidate to run against Mr Erdogan.

The six opposition parties, which have pledged to roll back the erosion of rights and freedoms, united behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the centre-left, secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Erdogan signs a decree in Ankara announcing national elections on 14 May (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Erdogan said the elections had been brought forward because the planned date of 18 June clashed with university exams, summer holidays and travel to the Hajj pilgrimage.

He said his campaign would focus on recovery after the earthquakes and would not use any music. All parliamentary candidates from his AK Party will have to make a "generous" donation to the earthquake fund of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The CHP-led bloc has vowed to reverse many of Erdogan’s policies on the economy, civil rights and foreign affairs.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.