For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been declared the winner in Turkey’s unprecedented presidential run-off – extending his two-decade grip on power for another five years.

The head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK), which tracks the official results said that Mr Erdogan was elected as the new president with 52.14 per cent of the votes, compared to 47.86 per cent for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. With more than 99 per cent of the ballots counted, the YSK chairman, Ahmet Yener, said Mr Erdogan’s lead of two million votes could not be caught.

Mr Erdogan campaigned frenetically in the weeks since he exceeded polling forecasts but fell shy of an outright majority in the 14 May first round of the elections, forcing Turkey into a run-off for the first time in its history. He has been trying to secure his legacy as his nation’s most consequential leader since its founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

He faced off against Mr Kilcdaroglu, leader of the centre-left People’s Republican Party (CHP) and architect of a six-party opposition coalition that has posed the greatest political challenge to Mr Erdogan in years.

The election, on the centennial of Turkey’s founding as a modern republic, carried enormous weight for the country, seen as something of a defining moment in its political and cultural identity. Mr Erdogan represents an Islamist-tinged nationalism, with appeals to Turkey’s Ottoman imperial past, while Mr Kilicdaroglu and his party had sought to define themselves as closer to Turkey’s Western allies, steeped in an ideology and lineage rooted in Ataturk’s version of secularism.

The election outcome will impact the dynamics of Nato, of which Turkey is a longtime member, and could affect the outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine – where Turkey has mediated a grain deal that has helped to keep Ukrainian grain exports flowing. Turkey’s geographical position also means it has political clout when it comes to the Middle East and North Africa.

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey in the second round of presidential elections. (Yusuf Sayman/For The Independent)

Lines at polling stations were shorter and more relaxed than the first round of the elections, in large part because voters face a simpler single ballot with two candidates, rather than the complicated parliamentary choices of two weeks ago.

Mr Erdogan won over voters despite lingering worries over the economy – which has been on a downward spiral over the last few years.

“I think the country is doing well,” said Songul Safak, a 36-year-old jeweller who voted for Mr Erdogan. “The economy is doing badly because of the actions of other countries.

In one video clip that went viral, a voter brought her pet lamb to the polls, the fluffy white creature in a striped sweater trundling behind her as she obtained and cast her ballot. Others brought their dogs and pet parrots.

A voter and his child emerge from a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey in the second round of presidential elections. (Yusuf Sayman/For The Independent)

Turnout was around 84 per cent of 64 million registered voters, including nearly two million aboard. That was slightly less than the first round, with the Kilcdaroglu-led opposition appearing in particular to see falls in turnout in some areas it would expect to be strong.

There were multiple reports of irregularities, including in an incident in the heavily contested southeastern province of Sanliurfa where opposition lawyers seeking to look into allegations of ballot stuffing were barred from a polling station.

Mr Erdogan and his allies control much of the broadcast media and have been flooding the airwaves with his speeches in recent days while giving Mr Kilicdaroglu scant airtime. Turkey’s mobile phone authority recently barred the use of the country’s text-messaging services for political purposes, disallowing Mr Kilicdaroglu from sending texts to supporters while allowing Mr Erdogan to use the medium in his capacity as a government official.

The country’s election laws were adjusted last year in ways critics said favoured Mr Erdogan. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitored the first-round vote, stated in a report that Turkey’s election law “has substantial shortcomings and does not fully provide a sound legal basis for the conduct of democratic elections.”

Crucial issues on voters’ minds included the status of migrants and refugees, national security matters and Turkey’s place in the world. But the country’s spiralling economy remained the top issue on everyone’s tongue and the one most impacting daily lives. The country’s inflation rate is among the highest in the world, and wages have failed to keep up with housing and food costs.

“If it goes on like this Turkey will be Argentina in a few months,” Nevsin Mengu, an independent political analyst and broadcaster, said in an interview, referring to the Latin American country which has been for decades an international poster child for economic mismanagement.

Mr Erdogan dug deep into the country’s reserves to prop up the Turkish lira, and there was also support from the Gulf. “Some countries from the Gulf and such stocked money in our system,” the president conceded in an interview with CNNTurk on Friday. “This relieved our central bank and market, even if for a short while."

Voters emerge from a polling station in Istanbul beneath a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in the second round of presidential elections. (Yusuf Sayman/For The Independent)

Despite his handling of the economy, Mr Erdogan’s path to victory was far easier than his challenger, Mr Kilicdaroglu, who had claimed 45 per cent of the vote in the first round. The opposition’s poor performance had demoralised its supporters.

“I think the elections are not fair at all, and I think Erdogan will ultimately win,” said Zeynel Circir, a 53-year-old electrical engineer voting in Istanbul earlier in the day.

The first-round performance prompted Mr Kilicdaroglu to shift the tone and emphasis of his campaign from a message of hope and inclusiveness to focus almost exclusively on returning the several million Syrian refugees, who had fled war, back to their home country. The gap between the opposition candidate and Mr Erdogan, who had won more than 49 per cent of the vote two weeks ago had forced Mr Kilicdaroglu to chase after nationalist votes.

Mr Erdogan’s victory will spur soul-searching and perhaps major changes within the opposition. “The ballot box result is full of messages that need to be examined and lessons that need to be learned,” Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading opposition figure, said after casting his ballot.

Yusuf Sayman contributed to this report.