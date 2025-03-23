Protests grow in Turkey after main rival to president is jailed pending trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters gathered outside Istanbul city hall on Sunday night to protest the arrest of the city's mayor.

A court formally arrested mayor Ekrem Imamoglu - a key rival to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan - earlier on Sunday and ordered him jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges.

His detention on Wednesday morning sparked the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade, with large crowds gathering outside city hall for the fifth night in a row. It also deepened concerns over democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

His imprisonment is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2028.

open image in gallery The largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade has been sparked by the arrest ( AP )

Government officials reject the accusations and insist that Turkey's courts operate independently.

"If you weren't here today, if you hadn't rushed here since the first day, if you had yielded to tear gas and barricades, if you had gotten scared and remained at home, then today a caretaker appointed by Tayyip Erdogan would be residing here in this building," said Ozgur Ozel on Sunday night, pointing at city hall as he spoke to the massive crowd chanting anti-government slogans.

Ozel is the head of the Republican People's Party, or CHP, to which Imamoglu belongs.

The prosecutor's office said the court decided to jail Imamoglu on suspicion of running a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging.

A request for him to be imprisoned on terror-related charges was rejected although he still faces prosecution. Following the court's ruling, Imamoglu was transferred to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul.

open image in gallery Some 323 people were detained the previous evening over disturbances at protests ( AP )

The interior ministry later announced that Imamoglu had been suspended from duty as a "temporary measure". The municipality had previously appointed an acting mayor from its governing council.

Alongside Imamoglu, 47 other people were also jailed pending trial, including a key aide and two district mayors from Istanbul, one of whom was replaced with a government appointee. A further 44 suspects were released under judicial control.

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday that 323 people were detained the previous evening over disturbances at protests.

Largely peaceful protests across Turkey have seen hundreds of thousands come out in support of Imamoglu. However, there has been some violence, with police deploying water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and firing plastic pellets at protesters in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, some of whom hurled stones, fireworks and other missiles at riot police.

The formal arrest came as more than 1.7 million members of the opposition CHP began holding a primary presidential election to endorse Imamoglu, the sole candidate.

The party has also set up symbolic ballot boxes nationwide to allow people who are not party members to express their support for the mayor. Large crowds gathered early Sunday to cast a "solidarity ballot".

open image in gallery Police have deployed water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and firing plastic pellets at protesters in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir ( AP )

"This is no longer just a problem of the Republican People's Party, but a problem of Turkish democracy," Fusun Erben, 69, said at a polling station in Istanbul's Kadikoy district. "We do not accept our rights being so easily usurped. We will fight until the end.”

Speaking at a polling station in Bodrum, western Turkey, engineer Mehmet Dayanc, 38, said he feared that "in the end we'll be like Russia, a country without an opposition, where only a single man participates in elections".

At the time of Sunday night's protest, the vote count had reached around 15 million people, of which around a little over 13 million were from non-party members voting in solidarity. In a post on social media, Imamoglu praised the result from Silivri Prison, writing that the people had told Erdogan “enough is enough”.

"That ballot box will arrive, and the nation will deliver a slap to the administration it will never forget."

"Honestly, we are embarrassed in the name of our legal system," Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas, a fellow member of Imamoglu's CHP, told reporters after casting his vote, criticising the lack of confidentiality in the proceedings.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said Imamoglu's imprisonment was reminiscent of "Italian mafia methods". Speaking at Istanbul City Hall, he added: "Imamoglu is on the one hand in prison and on the other hand on the way to the presidency."

The Council of Europe, which focuses on promoting human rights and democracy, slammed the decision and demanded Imamoglu's immediate release.

The German government called the mayor's imprisonment "a serious setback for democracy in Turkey," adding that "political competition must not be conducted with courts and prisons."

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and an author of a biography of Erdogan, said the president was "determined to do whatever it takes to end Imamoglu's career".

Before his detention, Imamoglu had already faced multiple criminal cases that could result in prison sentences and a political ban. He was also appealing a 2022 conviction for insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council.

Earlier in the week, a university nullified his diploma, citing alleged irregularities in his transfer from a private university in northern Cyprus some 30 years ago. The decision effectively bars him from running for president, since the position requires candidates to be university graduates. Imamoglu had vowed to challenge the decision.