Turkey begins investigation into jet crash that killed Libyan military chief
An investigation has begun following a jet crash that killed a Libyan military chief
Technical analysis of the black boxes from a jet crash that killed eight people, including western Libya’s military chief, has begun, the Turkish Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
The investigation is proceeding in cooperation with Libyan authorities.
The private jet, carrying General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officials, and three crew members, crashed on Tuesday shortly after departing from the Turkish capital, Ankara, killing all on board.
Libyan officials cited a technical malfunction as the cause.
The high-level Libyan delegation was returning to Tripoli after defence talks in Ankara, aimed at bolstering military cooperation between the two nations.
The wreckage, scattered across three square kilometres (more than a square mile), complicated recovery efforts, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated.
A 22-person delegation, including five family members, arrived from Libya early on Wednesday to assist the investigation.
