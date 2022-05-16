Turkey won’t approve Sweden and Finland’s Nato bids, Erdogan says

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has poured cold water on Sweden and Finland’s “historic” announcements that they will to apply to join Nato in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, as he insisted that Ankara would not approve their bids.

Sweden’s premier Magdalena Andersson followed Finland on Monday in saying that Stockholm would bring 200 years of neutrality to an end in seeking to join the western military alliance, with all but two of the Nordic nation’s eight parliamentary parties now backing the move.

Despite Vladimir Putin appearing to back down significantly on the issue by insisting Russia had “no problem” with the countries’ Nato bids, Iceland, Denmark, Norway and France all joined the UK in pledging to defend the two nations in the event of an attack prior to their accession – a “vulnerable” period which Ms Andersson suggested could last up to a year.

But Mr Erdogan struck an increasingly hostile tone on Monday, accusing the two countries of harbouring terrorists and attacking military sanctions imposed on Turkey after its heavily-criticised incursion into Syria in 2019, asking: “How can we trust them?”

Shortly after it emerged that the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden would lead delegations to Ankara in a bid to smooth over objections, Mr Erdogan told them bluntly not to bother and made clear the strength of his opposition to their bids, which had surprised his Nato allies last week.

“They are coming to Turkey on Monday,” he told a press conference. “Are they coming to convince us? Excuse me, but they should not tire themselves.”

Labelling Sweden a “hatchery” for terrorist organisations, and accusing Stockholm of having terrorists in its parliament, Mr Erdogan claimed that Nato would become “a place where representatives of terrorist organisations are concentrated” if the two countries join.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday that Sweden and Finland had not granted approval for the repatriation of 33 people that Turkey had requested, including members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 16 May 2022 An armed guard at an elephant tusk store in Harare, Zimbabwe. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 15 May 2022 Children walk hand in hand out near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY AP World news in pictures 14 May 2022 Pope Francis in a wheelchair attends an audience with pilgrims of the Institute of the Religious Teachers Filippini in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City EPA World news in pictures 13 May 2022 Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklel, during her funeral procession from the church toward the cemetary, in Jerusalem AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 May 2022 This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope Reuters World news in pictures 11 May 2022 A performer stands in front of thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City, to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day, as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa EPA World news in pictures 10 May 2022 People walk past a burnt bus near Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence, a day after it was torched by protesters in Colombo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 May 2022 Russian service members march during a parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 8 May 2022 First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine AP World news in pictures 7 May 2022 A man rides his bicycle past a wall mural in Mumbai AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 May 2022 Returning for the third time since its mining in 1901, the 'Red Cross', a fancy intense yellow, cushion-shaped 205.07 carat diamond and a 228.31 carat white diamond called 'The Rock' that could fetch 30 million US dollars and is the largest ever seen throughout auction market history are pictured during a preview at Christie's before their auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 5 May 2022 An aerial picture shows a view of Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah during a heavy sandstorm AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 May 2022 Vehicles on fire at an oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, Ukraine AP World news in pictures 3 May 2022 US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to pro-choice demonstrators outside of the US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC. In a leaked initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, and authenticated by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cases Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country Getty World news in pictures 2 May 2022 Muslim worshippers pray during the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a football stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as Muslims across the globe mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 May 2022 Azovstal steel plant employee Maxim, last name withheld, evacuated from Mariupol, hugs his son Matvey, who had earlier left the city with his relatives, as they meet at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 30 April 2022 Participants march during a lantern parade as part of a Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming Buddha’s birthday, in Seoul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2022 A Muslim woman with a child leaves after offering prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India Reuters World news in pictures 28 April 2022 Afghan children play in a field in Kabul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2022 A ragpicker looks for reusable items while a fire rages at the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi AP World news in pictures 26 April 2022 Yuri, a Ukrainian farmer, wearing body armor and helmet, works at the topsoil in a field, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 25 April 2022 A staff member sprays disinfectant at a cinema as the city starts to reopen after a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2022 French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (R) holds his fist in the air as he holds Brigitte Macron’s hand after his victory in France’s presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2022 A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP World news in pictures 22 April 2022 Activists with the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XRDC) hang a banner from the Wilson Building, the seat of DC’s local governance, for an Earth Day protest to ‘stop all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the nation’s capital’ in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 21 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is dressed in a turban during a visit to Gujarat Biotechnology University, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of his two day trip to India PA World news in pictures 20 April 2022 Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attends the Invictus Games in The Hague ANP/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 April 2022 Reporters look on at the Geo-Cosmos, the worlds first spherical display made using organic electroluminescent panels showing a high-resolution model of the Earth, during a media preview at the Miraikanon, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 April 2022 Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 17 April 2022 Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a residential building following bombardment in central Kharkiv AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 April 2022 An activist playing the role of a victim takes part in a protest in support of Ukraine under the slogan "March for True Peace in Ukraine", as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 15 April 2022 A catholic faithful holds a crucifix during a prayer carried out by prelates in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 April 2022 This areal view shows a man walking across a destroyed bridge north of Durban AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 April 2022 Two women hug outside a heavily damaged apartment block following an artillery attack during the Russian assault on Kharkiv Reuters World news in pictures 12 April 2022 Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 16 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 April 2022 A university student shouts slogans during a protest against high prices of supplies, postponement of presidential elections and an extension of the president's term in front of the people's representative council (DPR) in Banda Aceh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 April 2022 Girls dressed as Kumari arrive to attend rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri at the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India Reuters World news in pictures 9 April 2022 Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv AP World news in pictures 8 April 2022 An aerial photograph shows protesters holding a massive Ukrainian flag in Tirana’s main square, as they prepare to march toward the Russian Embassy AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 April 2022 A remote controlled airplane enthusiast launches an electric glider from a cliff in Hong Kong – alternative outdoor activities are increasingly popular in Hong Kong as coronavirus restrictions have closed beaches, gyms and swimming pools. EPA World news in pictures 6 April 2022 A firefighter works at the site of burning fuel storage facilities damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipropetrovsk region Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters World news in pictures 5 April 2022 A boy jumps into the Yamuna river to cool himself off amid rising temperatures in New Delhi AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 4 April 2022 Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv, after reports that hundreds of civilians were killed AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 April 2022 Displaced Syrian children with boxes of food distributed by a local charity organisation, before the ‘Iftar’ meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a camp on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Dana, east of the Turkish-Syrian border in the northwestern Idlib province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 April 2022 Plumes of smoke billow from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 April 2022 Palestinians demonstrating against the expropriation of land by Israel, clash with Israeli security forces in the village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim in the occupied West Bank AFP via Getty World news in pictures 31 March 2022 Members of Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) perform over the EXPO site before the official closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates EPA World news in pictures 30 March 2022 Ukrainian rescue workers walk past destroyed Russian military vehicles next to the railway station where the Russian forces were stationed, in Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine EPA World news in pictures 29 March 2022 A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in a sanctuary bringing hope to the conservation of the rapidly declining species at the Way Kambas National Park, in Lampung province in Indonesia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 March 2022 US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California AFP/Getty

However, Nato and the United States said they were confident Turkey would not hold up membership of Finland and Sweden, with Reuters reporting diplomats as saying that Mr Erdogan would be under pressure to yield as Finland and Sweden would greatly strengthen Nato in the Baltic Sea.

After years of non-alignment stretching back to the end of the Napoleonic Wars in Sweden, and for more than half a century in Finland, both nations have developed strong and well-equipped militaries. Both are among 10 countries taking part in Nato exercises currently underway in Estonia, organised prior to Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which are named “Hedgehog” and billed as one of the alliance’s largest drills in the Baltics to date.

On Saturday, Mr Erdogan’s spokesperson said that Turkey had not shut the door to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, but wants negotiations and a clampdown on what it sees as terrorist activities.

One official involved in high-stakes negotiations in Berlin last weekend over the Nordic nations’ Nato bid earlier told The Independent that Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had been “very tough” in demanding that Stockholm and Helsinki denounce the outlawed PKK and impose restrictions on arms to Kurdish militant groups in northeast Syria.

Russia’s president, meanwhile, appeared to soften his stance on the move on Monday, insisting that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Finland and Sweden’s accession to Nato, as it sees “no immediate threat to Russia”.

Instead he warned that, if the alliance were to move more troops or military hardware onto the territory of its new members – steps Finland and Sweden have both already ruled out – then that would “certainly provoke a reaction”.

“What that [response] will be – we will see what threats are created for us,” Mr Putin said in Moscow, where he met with the leaders of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for a summit of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Additional reporting by agencies