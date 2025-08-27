Turkey's Erdogan unveils 'Steel Dome' air defense system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday formally inaugurated Turkey's integrated air defense system known as the “Steel Dome,” which he described as a watershed moment for the country and its defense industry.

"“These systems are a show of strength for Turkey,” Erdogan said at an event at the Ankara facilities of defense contractor Aselsan. “In air defense we are ushering in a new era for our beloved Turkey.”

Erdogan's government announced in August of last year the start of development of the Steel Dome, which integrates sea-based and land-based air defense platforms and sensors into a network to protect Turkey’s skies.

Erdogan said the latest stage of the project consisted of 47 vehicles worth $460 million that would “inspire confidence in our friends and fear in our enemies.” The government hasn't said exactly when the system will be fully operational.

“No country that cannot develop its own radar and air defense system can look to its future with confidence in the face of current security challenges, especially in our region," Erdogan said.

Turkey previously had sought to bolster its air defenses by acquiring S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2019. That move, however, saw the country kicked off the U.S.-led F-35 stealth jet program in a setback for Ankara’s defense goals.

Nearby conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, as well as Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, have heightened the need to develop better air defenses.

The president also was unveiling new production facilities at the Aselsan that are due to open in 2026. “In the next 50 years, Turkey will be a country that not only meets its own needs but also leads the world with its technology," Erdogan said.

Turkey has invested heavily in its defense industry, seeking to become self-sufficient in arms ever since it was subjected to an arms embargo by the United States in response to the 1974 invasion of Cyprus.