Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Olympic skier and his father have been killed in a fire at closed ski resort hotel in northwest Turkey – two months after a blaze at another Turkish winter resort left 79 dead.

The victims were named as 25-year-old Berkin Usta, a skier who represented Turkey at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, and his father Yahya Usta, the president of the Turkish Ski and Snowboard Teachers Association.

“I learned with deep sorrow that our national athlete Berkin Usta and his father Yahya Usta lost their lives in the fire that broke out in the hotel,” Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak said.

The Kervansaray Hotel in Uludag, Bursa province, was empty of guests when the fire started at 5.30 a.m. but 12 staff were present, Bursa governor’s office said. Several people suffering smoke inhalation were hospitalised.

Yahya Usta, his son and wife, who survived, were staying on the hotel’s fifth floor. Authorities haven’t said why they were staying at the hotel or if any of them were members of staff.

open image in gallery Kervansaray Hotel in Uludag ( Google Street View )

Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey said that the blaze began in the cafeteria.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation. The state-run Anadolu Agency later reported that the hotel manager had been detained.

The 30-year-old hotel was shut down in early January when its accommodation permit was cancelled, the governor’s office said.

Television images showed flames quickly engulfing the six-story hotel, located on the slopes of one of Turkey’s most popular ski destinations, less than a three-hour drive from Istanbul.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control within two hours, but not before the upper floors had been gutted.

open image in gallery The remains of the building following a massive fire at the Grand Kartal hotel ( dia Photo )

In January, a 12-story ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey went up in flames during a school holiday, killing 79. The fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province’s Koroglu mountains, also started in the hotel’s dining area.

Anadolu on Wednesday reported new arrests relating to the Bolu fire, taking the number of people in detention awaiting trial to 28.