British holidaymaker, 20, dies after falling down lift shaft at hotel in Turkey

A young British man has died after fatally injuring himself in a lift shaft while on a family holiday in Turkey.

Tyler Kerry had been staying in the seaside city of Antalya with his grandparents, girlfriend and other relatives when he was discovered on Friday morning in the hotel.

The 20-year-old labourer from Basildon, Essex, has been described by his family as a “young man full of personality, kindness and compassion with his whole life ahead of him”.

His uncle, Alex Price told the BBC that he was found at 7am local time (4am GMT) and that paramedics had attempted to resuscitate him before he was pronounced dead.

"I got a phone call from my sister and she just said that Tyler had been found in the lift shaft at the hotel," Mr Price told the PA news agency.

"An ambulance team were attending to him but unfortunately they weren't able to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

open image in gallery Tyler Kerry was on holiday with his family when the tragedy occurred (Alex Price/PA)

Mr Kerry, who was on holiday with his girlfriend Molly and grandparents Colette and Ray, has been described as a "lovely young man".

"He had a stable girlfriend and they were thinking about moving in together," Mr Price said.

"They were very settled, he was quite a mature young man for his age, very compassionate and kind, caring towards his family members and his younger siblings."

A GoFundMe page towards his funeral costs has already raised more than £4,500 and his family are hoping his body will be repatriated by Tuesday.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, Mr Price added the family was "completely devastated” and thanked people for their "kindness and consideration" following his nephew’s death.

A UK government spokeswoman said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey."