The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

Russian special services claim that the attack on its fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea – an area annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014 – was carried out by Ukraine, under the guidance and leadership British naval specialists.

Moscow alleges that the 29 October drone attack damaged its sea minesweeper ‘Ivan Golubets’ and a bonnet barrier in Yuzhnaya Bay.

The UK has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged attack, dismissing Russia’s accusation as “false”.

As the UK ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was greeted by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.

Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and “Terror attack in Sevastopol is Britain's fault.”

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharov said: “These actions were carried out under the guidance of British specialists,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

British ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert walks out of the Russian foreign ministry (REUTERS)

“In this regard, the British ambassador will shortly be summoned to the Russian foreign ministry.”

The Russian president has also claimed that Britain was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines in September that have put the multi-billion dollar gas link between Russia and Europe out of use, possibly permanently.

As a result of the strikes on its Black Sea Fleet, Moscow suspended participation in a UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative at the weekend, threatening to exacerbate the burgeoning global food shortage crisis.

Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in rhe deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Protesters with placards reading 'No British terror. Great Britain is terrorist. Terror attack in Sevastopol is Britain's fault' outside the Russian foreign ministry (EPA)

To the tune of western condemnation for Moscow’s reckless suspension, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said it was important to stand up to “crazy Russian aggression that destabilises international trade.”