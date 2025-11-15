Huge search underway after UK Navy crew member goes missing off Irish coast
The person was last seen late on Friday
A significant multi-agency search operation is currently underway off the north-west coast of Ireland for a missing UK Navy crew member.
The person was last seen late on Friday, around 10.30pm.
A distress call was made to the Irish Coast Guard early on Saturday morning. Ireland’s Department of Transport confirmed the extensive search effort.
"The Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head received a distress alert from a UK Naval support vessel just before 9am this morning," a statement issued on Saturday read.
"The alert was for a missing crew member on board, last seen at approximately 10.30pm last night."
The vessel was situated north of Tory Island when the alarm was raised.
Malin Head Coast Guard is coordinating the search for the missing crew member in the waters between Tory Island, Co Donegal, and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.
The Irish Coast Guard, the Irish Air Corps, the RNLI, the naval vessel and others are involved in the search.
Airborne assets include the Coast Guard’s fixed-wing plane Rescue 120F from Shannon airport, Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo, and the Irish Air Corps plane, CASA 284.
At sea, the UK Naval support vessel is participating alongside three RNLI all-weather lifeboats from Ballyglass, Arranmore Island, and Lough Swilly, with other vessels also assisting.
“Other vessels of opportunity are also involved in the search,” the statement said.
