Germany to impose quarantine for travellers from UK from Monday

Britain is now classed as a virus-variant area by Germany

Ella Glover
Sunday 19 December 2021 00:27
Comments
COVID-19: What do we know about the severity of Omicron infections?

Travellers arriving in Germany from the UK will need to quarantine for two weeks from Monday, it has been announced.

Following a surge in infections sparked by the new Omicron variant, Germany has classed Britain as a virus-variant area.

Those travelling from Britain to Germany will now need to provide a negative Covid-19 for entry into the country and will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival even if they are vaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.

At a meeting Saturday, Germany’s regional health ministers urged the national government to place tougher restrictions on people arriving from Britain, where the Omicron variant is now dominant.

"The spread of Omicron in the UK is very evident...We have to prevent the spread for as long as possible and slow it down as much as possible," the ministers said in a statement.

Recommended

Britain has reported record daily Covid-19 infections for the past three days, reporting 90,418 new daily cases, and 125 deaths for Friday.

Of those new infections, 10,059 were identified as the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of cases of the new strain up to 24,968.

Cases in Germany have been falling in December, after a steep rise through October and November.

The country reported 50,968 new cases on Friday.

Last week, a number of other countries placed new travel restrictions on the UK.

Italy announced it would require people travelling from Britain to show proof of full vaccination or recent recovery for anyone aged 12 or over, also known as a super green pass.

People aged 12 and older travelling to France need to show a negative Covid-19 test result carried out less than 48 hours before departure in order to enter, including if they have been double vaccinated. The same applies for the US.

Ireland requires a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival or a lateral flow test to be taken 48 hours before arrival. This rule applies to all people aged 12 and older.

Recommended

In late November, Switzerland implemented new restrictions on travellers from the UK which require people to self-isolate and show a negative Covid-19 on arrival.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in