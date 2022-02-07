Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the UK will send 350 further troops to Poland in the “spirit of solidarity” as tensions build between Russia and Ukraine.

In a press conference with Polish minister for National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak, Mr Wallace confirmed that UK would add to 100 troops originally sent to Poland in November amid its border crisis Belarus.

“In that spirit of solidarity and helping share each other’s challenges of resiliences we will add to those 100 Royal Engineers by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland in a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side,” he said.

“Thank you very much for this proposal from Ben Wallace, the UK defence minister to send those additional 350 troops to reinforce the 100 troops already in Poland - they will cooperate with the Polish armed forces on increasing the security especially against the threat on the border,” Mr Błaszczak said in response.

It comes as US president Joe Biden offered 3,000 American forces to bolster Nato’s eastern flank, with a batch of the troops promised arriving in Poland on Sunday.