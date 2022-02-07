UK to send 350 more troops to Poland in ‘spirit of solidarity’ as Russia tensions rise
The troops will be added to the 100 British armed forces already in Poland
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the UK will send 350 further troops to Poland in the “spirit of solidarity” as tensions build between Russia and Ukraine.
In a press conference with Polish minister for National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak, Mr Wallace confirmed that UK would add to 100 troops originally sent to Poland in November amid its border crisis Belarus.
“In that spirit of solidarity and helping share each other’s challenges of resiliences we will add to those 100 Royal Engineers by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland in a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side,” he said.
“Thank you very much for this proposal from Ben Wallace, the UK defence minister to send those additional 350 troops to reinforce the 100 troops already in Poland - they will cooperate with the Polish armed forces on increasing the security especially against the threat on the border,” Mr Błaszczak said in response.
It comes as US president Joe Biden offered 3,000 American forces to bolster Nato’s eastern flank, with a batch of the troops promised arriving in Poland on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies