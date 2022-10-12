Jump to content

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks

Amraam rockets are the first donated by Britain that are capable of shooting down cruise missiles

Eleanor Sly
Thursday 13 October 2022 00:22
Comments

Related video: Dashcam captures rocket strike on Lviv power substation

The UK is to send air defence missiles to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian rockets.

The Amraam rockets will be the first to be donated by the UK that are able to shoot down cruise missiles

Hundreds of additional air defence missiles will be donated and a total of 18 more artillery guns and hundreds of aerial drones will also be sent over to Ukraine, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced.

The rockets will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks for use with the NASAMS air-defence systems pledged by the US.

It is hoped the new air-defence missiles will help protect Ukrainian infrastructure after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.

Vladimir Putin and his forces were subsequently accused of war crimes by the UK and G7 allies, who vowed to “continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and... stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

The shift in the Kremlin’s strategy to attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure came in retaliation for an explosion that damaged the strategically and symbolically important Kerch Bridge, linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The UK and other Western governments are shipping new weapons systems to Ukraine or gearing up to provide more help.

Hundreds of additional air-defence missiles, of other types previously provided, will also be donated as part of the package, along with hundreds of additional aerial drones to support Ukraine’s information gathering and logistics capabilities.

Mr Wallace said: “Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation.

“So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.”

He added: “These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS.”

The UK also intends to donate £10m to Nato’s comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine. The funding will help to provide urgent non-lethal assistance to Ukraine such as winter clothes, shelters, generators, fuel trucks and ambulances for the Ukrainian army ahead of the coming winter months.

Nato defence ministers discussed additional support for Ukraine in Brussels on Wednesday, with further talks due on Thursday.

The implementation of decisions taken at the Madrid Summit– designed to strengthen Nato’s collective deterrence and defence – will also be reviewed.

Finland and Sweden will attend as official invitees for the first time.

It comes as Ukraine prepares to honour veterans and fallen soldiers on Defenders Day on Friday.

