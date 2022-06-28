AP News Digest 4 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

THE AP INTERVIEW-SPANISH PRIME MINISTER — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies’ united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated during an interview with The Associated Press that the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. Sanchez said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. By Aritz Parra and Ciarán Gilles. SENT: 700 words, photos. With MIGRATION-SPAIN — Spain’s prime minister defends the way Moroccan and Spanish police repelled migrants last week as they tried to cross the shared border into the north African enclave of Melilla. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

MIGRANT-DEATHS — Forty-six people were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer that was abandoned on a remote back road in San Antonio in what marked the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children. Police Chief William McManus said a city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. Fire Chief Charles Hood said 12 of those taken to hospitals were adults and four were children. He said they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. By Eric Gay Gay and Elliot Spagat. SENT: 755 words, photos, video. With: MIGRANT-DEATHS-GLANCE (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Rescuers are searching through charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a Russian missile strike that has killed at least 18 and wounded scores of others in a Ukrainian city. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Monday strike “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history.” He said many of the more than 1,000 people inside managed to escape. The regional governor said at least 18 people were killed and emergency services reported more than 60 wounded. By Francesca Ebel and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 900 words, photos, videos.

GERMANY G7 — The Group of Seven developed economies is wrapping up a summit intended to send a strong signal of long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future, ensuring that Russia pays a higher price for its invasion while also attempting to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change. The leaders on Monday pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” after conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy’s address, amid a grinding Russian advance in Ukraine’s east, came hours before Ukrainian officials reported a deadly Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk. By Zeke Miller and Geir Moulson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing on Tuesday with an unidentified witness, cloaking the last-minute proceedings in extraordinary secrecy and raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 410 words, photos. Hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

ELECTIONS 2022 — Six states are holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs or special elections on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races will test former President Donald Trump’s national influence, and others could provide the first hints of how voters are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,120 words, photos. Polls close at 7 p.m. EDT in South Carolina; 8 p.m. in Illinois, Mississippi and Oklahoma; 9 p.m. in Colorado, Nebraska and New York; and 10 p.m. in Utah. With: ELECTIONS 2022-WHAT TO WATCH (sent).

AMTRAK-DERAILMENT-MISSOURI — Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. By Summer Ballentine. SENT: 1000 words, photos, video

TRENDING NEWS

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL — Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday morning’s sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

PHILIPPINES-US SHIPWRECK - Explorers say they found the wreckage of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PEOPLE BRITNEY SPEARS — A judge has found that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears to go to trial for felony stalking. SENT: 200 words, photos.

IPHONE AT 15-PHOTO GALLERY - This week marks 15 years since the iPhone first went on sale and ushered in a new era: the age of the smartphone. A look through professional photographers' eyes. SENT: 2,500 words, photos.

TIGER KING STAR ARREST — Bond has been set for “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars. SENT: 550 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GOLD-EXPLAINER — Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations will formally announce a ban on Russian gold imports in their latest round of sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA-GRINER — WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a court near Moscow that ordered her trial on cannabis possession charges to begin Friday, about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. SENT: 600 words, photos.

ELECTIONS 2022 ——————————————————

ELECTION 2022 - ILLINOIS -GOVERNOR — Republicans choose a nominee to challenge incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. By SBURNETT. UPCOMING , By 1:00 a.m. EDT, photo, video.

ELECTION 2022 -NEW YORK -GOVERNOR — Incumbent Democratic Govenor Kathy Hochul, who assumed the post after Andrew Cuomo resigned, is running for election. On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination, including Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022- COLORADO-SECRETARY OF STATE — Three Republicans vying for Colorado secretary of state, the top elections position, and the chance to take on the Democratic incumbent. SENT: 500 words, photos.



WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ABORTION-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris has spent weeks warning that the Supreme Court decision undermining the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling could open the door for sweeping new restrictions on privacy. She argues the fallout could affect birth control, in vitro fertilization, gay marriage and that other new restrictions could affect the right to vote. The nation’s first female vice president has emerged as a leading White House voice on abortion rights along with President Joe Biden. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

BIDEN-REPUBLICANS-ABORTION — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s constitutional protections for abortion rights set off a contest between Democrats and Republicans over whose policies would do more to help vulnerable mothers and children, recognition that the culturally sensitive issue could complicate the expectations of a GOP takeover of Congress. By Josh Boak. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SPACE FORCE-NATIONAL GUARD – About 1,000 Air National Guard troops who are assigned to space missions are mired in an identity crisis. Torn between the Air Force, where they have historically been assigned, and the military’s shiny new Space Force where they now work, their units have become orphans, according to commanders, as state and federal leaders wrangle over whether to create a Space National Guard. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 990 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

SPAIN-NATO-SUMMIT-EXPLAINER - The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is meeting in Madrid this week with an urgent need to reassert its original mission: preventing Russian aggression against Western democracies. U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of the world’s most powerful military alliance want to show strength and unity in supporting Ukraine’s resistance to the grinding assault by the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. SENT: 950 words, photos.

HONG KONG-ECONOMY — As business people and companies leave Hong Kong, the city may be poised for a major economic shift, away from its role as an international entrepot and financial center and toward a closer relationship with the mainland. We look at who is leaving and why, and whether the Greater Bay Area can replace them as a driver of the city’s economic growth. SENT 1,200 words, photos.

INDIA JOURNALIST — Police in India’s capital arrested a Muslim journalist Monday evening for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Many have slammed the arrest as the latest example of shrinking press freedoms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. SENT: 600 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-LIBYA — The U.N. political chief is urging Libya’s rival factions to agree on measures governing the transition to elections during talks in Geneva later this week. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CAPITOL RIOT-TRUMP ADVISER — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results says in a federal court filing that federal agents have seized his cell phone. John Eastman says the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-PRAYING COACH — The Supreme Court says that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games is protected by the Constitution. It’s a decision that opponents say will open the door to “much more coercive prayer” in public schools. The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SAN FRANCISCO-TRAIN SHOOTING — An attorney says a man who shot and killed a passenger on a San Francisco subway commuter train will be charged with gun crimes but not homicide in what the attorney calls a clear case of self-defense. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-ABORTION PILLS — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. SENT: 600 words, photos.

MENTAL HOSPITAL-ESCAPE — A 29-year-old man acquitted by reason of insanity of murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his father in Austin has escaped from a state hospital to which he was committed. SENT: 250 words

BUSINESS/FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are mixed after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets cooled off following a rare winning week. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FASHION MARC JACOBS — Marc Jacobs’ runway show in the grand, marbled lobby of the New York Public Library came exactly a year after his previous show in the same venue — the first in-person runway show since the pandemic had shut things down for a couple of seasons. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SPORTS

TEN--WIMBLEDON — Serena Williams plays singles for the first time in a year, appearing on Centre Court in Wimbledon's first round Tuesday. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek tries to extend her 35-match winning streak, and Rafael Nadal is also in action. Play scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) on outside courts; 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET) on Centre Court. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. With: — TEN--Wimbledon-The Latest — TEN--Wimbledon Glance — Sidebars on merits By HFENDRICH. UPCOMING : 750 words , By 5:00 p.m. EDT.

HOW TO REACH US

