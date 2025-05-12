Australian former soldier killed by explosive device in Ukraine while working for aid organisation
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of the man, a former Australian soldier, following media reports the charity worker died after an an improved explosive device went off in a building
An Australian aid worker who helped clear landmines in Ukraine has been killed in the war-ravaged country.
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of the man, a former Australian soldier, following media reports the charity worker died after an an improved explosive device went off in a building.
"I can confirm he wasn't a participant in the conflict, he was volunteering with a humanitarian organisation,” Mr Albanese said, adding the government was providing support for the man's family, but did not provide any specifics.
"Out of respect for the family's privacy and consistent with our obligations, there is a limit to what we can say publicly at this time.”
The fatal incident occurred in the Ukrainian city of Izyum, according to a report by the ABC, which cited an unidentified military source in Ukraine. The public broadcaster said the details of the death were yet to be formally verified.
The ABC reported the Australian man was working for the US-based Prevail Together.
The charity, which supports Ukrainian government agencies with landmine clearance, trauma medical care and humanitarian assistance, said in a statement that some team members were severely injured in an incident on May 6.
"We are still gathering information and working alongside military and police officials to uncover the details," the organisation said.
