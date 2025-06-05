Dutch queen gifts bell made from Russian weapons to show solidarity with Ukraine
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands handed over the bell to a church in the Czech Republic
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands presented the Czech Republic with the Bell of Freedom on Thursday, a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine.
The bell was created using fragments of Russian artillery shells and other weapons fired against Ukraine. the Dutch Royal Eijsbouts bell foundry manufactured the bell.
"This bell has a lot of symbolism in it and it’s a very special project for us," Joost Eijsbouts, the owner of the bell foundry, told Czech public radio. "To use material designed for violence and turn it into something peaceful is a good idea."
The Bell of Freedom will reside in the tower of Prague's Church of the Holy Saviour, replacing an original bell seized during World War I by the Austro-Hungarian army to be melted down for weapons.
The Czech Republic and the Netherlands support Ukraine in its fight against Russian troops.
The ceremony at the church, attended by Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva, was meant to be one of the highlights of the Dutch royal couple's stay in Prague. But King Willem-Alexander had to cut short the trip and returned home late Wednesday due to the collapse of the Dutch government.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments