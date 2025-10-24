Ukraine reveals ‘sea baby’ drones that could change the war with Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine's state security service has unveiled a significantly upgraded sea drone, the "Sea Baby," which it claims can now operate across the entire Black Sea, carry substantially heavier weaponry, and utilise artificial intelligence for precision targeting.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has previously credited these unmanned naval vessels with compelling a strategic shift in Russia’s Black Sea operations, having used them to target Russian shipping and infrastructure.

The SBU confirmed the Sea Baby's operational range has been extended from 1,000 kilometres to 1,500 kilometres, with its payload capacity now reaching up to 2,000 kilograms.

During a demonstration, variants of the drone were showcased, including models equipped with a multiple-rocket launcher and another featuring a stabilised machine-gun turret.

SBU Brig. Gen. Ivan Lukashevych said the new vessels also feature AI-assisted friend-or-foe targeting systems and can launch small aerial attack drones and multilayered self-destruct systems to prevent capture.

open image in gallery A Sea Baby drone rides on the water during a demonstration by Ukraine's Security Service in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ( AP )

Drone strikes have been used in successful attacks against 11 Russian vessels, including frigates and missile carriers, SBU said, prompting the Russian navy to relocate its main base from Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

“The SBU became the first in the world to pioneer this new kind of naval warfare — and we continue to advance it,” Lukashevych said, adding that the Sea Baby has evolved from a single-use strike craft into a reusable, multipurpose platform that expands Ukraine’s offensive options.

Authorities asked that the time and location of the demonstration not be made public for security reasons.

The craft are operated remotely from a mobile control center inside a van, where operators use a bank of screens and controls.

“Cohesion of the crew members is probably the most important thing. We are constantly working on that,” said one operator who was identified only by his call sign, “Scout," per Ukrainian military protocol.

open image in gallery Ukraine's Security Service officers stand by Sea Baby drones, during a demonstration at an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ( AP )

The SBU also said sea drones helped carry out other high-profile strikes, including repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, most recently targeting its underwater supports in a bid to to render it unusable for heavy military transport.

The Sea Baby program is partially funded by public donations through a state-run initiative and is coordinated with Ukraine’s military and political leadership.

The evolution from expendable strike boats to reusable, networked drones marks an important advance in asymmetric naval warfare, Lukashevych said.

“On this new product, we have installed rocket weaponry that will allow us to work from a large distance outside of the attack range of enemy fire. We can use such platforms to carry heavy weaponry,” he said. “Here we can show Ukrainians the most effective use of the money they have donated to us.”