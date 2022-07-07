Ukraine has thanked Boris Johnson for “being at the forefront” of support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the British leader had been instrumental in securing international support for the country and recognising the Russian “monster”.

“To be a leader – to call evil a evil and to take responsibility in the hardest times. To be a leader – to be the first to arrive in Kyiv, despite missile attacks. Thanks @BorisJohnson for realising the threat of RF monster and always being at the forefront of supporting,” said Mr Podolyak on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president has previously called Mr Johnson “our country’s great friend”, and there are fears in Kyiv that now he is on his way out, the new British leader will be less enthusiastic about the war in Ukraine at a time when the UK faces many of its own severe challenges, from a faltering economy to a deepening cost of living crisis.

One leading Ukrainian opposition MP, Lesia Vasylenko, said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson had set a “high benchmark” in his support for Kyiv and that Ukrainians hoped that whichever politician followed him would continue in the same vein.

“Whoever comes after Boris Johnson is going to have a very high benchmark to reach because Johnson, his government and his defence minister set a high standard in terms of the support the British have been providing Ukraine across all sectors, politically and militarily,” she told The Independent.

It is as yet unclear who would replace Mr Johson in any subsequent Tory party leadership election, but frontrunners could include foreign secretary Liz Truss and defence minister Ben Wallace, who have been vocal supporters of Ukraine during the war.

