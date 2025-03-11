Ukraine’s acceptance of a 30-day ceasefire will be seized with glee by Vladimir Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine’s agreement to accept a 30 day ceasefire in its war with Russia, which will now be taken as an offer to the Kremlin, is likely to be seized with glee by Vladimir Putin.

It gives his troops a breather, undermines Ukraine’s morale, and can be used to drive a further wedge into relations between Kyiv and Washington.

The agreement has been forced on Ukraine by the US after the Trump administration cut military aid and intelligence sharing with its former allies in Kyiv.

The intelligence taps will be turned back on as part of the “deal” which also says the two countries will work towards a mineral exploitation agreement.

There is no faith that the US are honest brokers in talks with Russia among the people of Ukraine or in its corridors of power. Every move made by the Trump administration since it came into office has been to enfeeble the Ukrainian war effort.

A ceasefire risks doing the same. It allows for Russia to re-arm and repair the damage done by Ukrainian long-range strikes and attacks on logistics nodes, supply routes and command and control centres.

open image in gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd L) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (L) after meeting a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah on March 11, 2025 ( POOL/AFP/Getty )

The Ukrainians have been losing ground in Kursk following the Russian offensive that exploited the US suspension of intelligence sharing which effectively blinded Kyiv to Russian movements.

But in the east, in the “meat grinder” fighting that Mike Waltz the US negotiator referred to, Russian forces have been unable to use artillery, heavy armour, and to resupply their front lines with much ammunition for several months – a result of Ukraine’s use of longer range missile and drones.

The Jeddah talks produced a commitment that the US would renew intelligence and “security” support. It was not immediately clear whether this includes the resumption of military aid.

European nations and the UK have rushed to fill the gap left by US military and intelligence support for Ukraine. But meeting Ukraine’s immediate battlefield needs will take time.

The Ukrainian agreement to a 30 day ceasefire will also have been demanded by European allies, who are worried that the breakdown in the relationship between Trump and Zelensky would cripple Kyiv’s war machine before they can step in to help keep it going.

Zelensky himself has argued against ceasefires and insisted that a full scale peace agreement, underpinned by security guarantees that would mean Putin would face military force if he broke them, was the only way for Ukraine to survive.

open image in gallery Russia Ukraine War

Russia has an appalling record of violating temporary truces dozens of times in Ukraine since the Kremlin’s forces first invaded in 2014.

Putin is likely to agree to a ceasefire because he has already been promised many of the concessions that he would have wanted to extract in talks about descalation, or even peace.

The US, once Ukraine’s ally, has ruled out Ukrainian demands Russia should return its occupied territories and has also ruled out any American, or NATO support for a security guarantee to underwrite a future formal peace deal.

Putting that guarantee together has been a desperate effort led by France and the UK to form a “coalition of the willing”.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 10, 2025 ( Ukrainian Presidential Press Office )

Ukrainians are desperate for peace. But they believe that they can’t survive as a nation unless they have an overwhelming deterrent against Russia’s imperial ambitions to swallow their country.

A ceasefire will not dampen that fire. But it risks Ukraine losing combat energy amid the raising of false hopes for peace which make Kyiv weaker still.

There will, inevitably, be ceasefire violations even if one is agreed. These, one can be sure, will be blamed on Ukraine by the Trump administration before the Kremlin has had time to whip out a press release saying the same.

And there’s no guarantee that the US won’t blind Ukraine’s intelligence systems again. In Kyiv they’ve learned not to trust Putin. The same goes for Trump.