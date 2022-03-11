More civilians than soldiers killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine, says Kyiv’s defence minister
‘I want this to be heard not only in Kyiv but all over the world,’ says Oleksii Reznikov
More civilians than soldiers have been killed by Russia’s war on Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s defence minister
"I want this to be heard not only in Kyiv but all over the world," Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.
At least 549 civilians had been killed in the conflict, 41 of them children, according to statistics verified by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
But the true figurei is thought to be far higher. In the besieged southern city of Mariupol, the city council said at least 1,582 civilians had been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade that has left hundreds of thousands trapped with no food, water, heat or power.
Russia’s defence ministry said the Black Sea port was now completely surrounded and Ukrainian officials accused Russia of deliberately preventing civilians getting out and humanitarian convoys getting in.
A new effort to evacuate civilians along a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol appeared to have failed, with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk saying Russian shelling prevented them from leaving.
“The situation is critical,” Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has accused Russia of being a “terrorist state” and suggested that Moscow was preparing to launch chemical weapons attacks.
Following the bombing of a maternity hospital Mariupol on Wednesday, Russian forces have also been accused of hitting a psychiatric hospital near to the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum.
The regional governor of Kharkiv announecd that the bombing of the psychiatric hospital was “a war crime against civilians, genocide against the Ukrainian nation.”
Russia denies it is targeting civilians.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies