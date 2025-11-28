Zelensky’s chief of staff has home and offices raided in $100m anti-corruption probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-corruption agencies have raided the home of President Volodmyr Zelensky’s chief of staff as part of an investigation into a $100m (£76m) corruption scandal.

Andriy Yermak, often referred to as Zelensky’s right-hand man, had his home and offices searched on Friday and said he is fully cooperating with authorities.

“The investigators are facing no obstacles” the former film producer wrote on Telegram. “They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officers. For my part, I fully cooperate.”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are leading the investigation involving top Ukrainian officials.

open image in gallery Andriy Yermak said he is cooperating with authorities ( Reuters )

Earlier this month, the watchdogs released a report implicating several government members in a $100m (£76m) embezzlement scheme involving Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, Energoatom.

The 15-month investigation, dubbed Operation Midas, involved over 1,000 hours of wiretapping. The group at the centre of the scandal are accused of extracting kickbacks worth 10 - 15 per cent of contract values, laundering the massive sums through a secret office in Kyiv.

Eight people were accused of bribery, abuse of office and possession of disproportionate assets. More than 70 raids were conducted throughout the operation.

The controversy led to the first street protests in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Zelensky called for the sacking of both justice and energy ministers in response, who resigned earlier this month.

Europe demanded reassurances after the findings of the probe were released.

“We expect Ukraine to press ahead with anti-corruption measures and reforms in its own country,” said German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

open image in gallery The anti-corruption probe comes as Trump and Putin continue to go back and forth on peace plans ( REUTERS )

Ukrainian-Israeli entrepreneur, Tymur Mindich, the alleged ringleader of the scheme, fled the country after he was accused of being the mastermind. Mindich was a co-owner of a production company that helped launch Zelensky’s career as a comedian.

NABU and SAP have two further investigations underway involving allegations of inflated military procurement contracts and raids on the defence ministry are expected in the coming days.

The scandal comes at a crucial juncture in US-brokered negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, in which Yermak has been playing a central role.

President Donald Trump proposed a 28-point peace plan, which was widely criticised as being pro-Russian, while Europe demanded amendments and suggested a counter-proposal after talks held in Geneva. On Thursday, president Putin said that Russia could agree to the US plan as the “basis for future agreements”.

Territorial lines remain key sticking points for both sides, with Kyiv saying it would never cede territory to Russia.

Yermak has sought to assure Washington that Kyiv is ready for peace and open to negotiation - but made it clear that areas including the Donbas region are off-limits.