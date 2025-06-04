Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine’s intelligence services released a video of their attack on Russia’s most important link to Crimea, the Kerch Bridge, which was recorded using Russia’s own surveillance systems.

The eruption of 1.1 tons of explosive on the logistical artery dealt a physical blow, but it’s the psychological effect that will be longer lasting.

Kyiv’s SBU spooks are telling Russia, and Vladimir Putin’s fan-in-chief Donald Trump, “see what we can do”.

open image in gallery Ukraine’s intelligence services released a video of their attack on Russia’s most important link to Crimea, the Kerch Bridge ( Ukraine Security Service )

Alongside Operation Spiderweb, a few days earlier, which Ukraine claims destroyed 34 per cent of Moscow’s strategic bomber force over thousands of miles inside the Russian Federation, the assassination of Russian military leaders, and the relentless targeting of Putin’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine is signalling that it has not only survived, but could win, this war.

Donald Trump loves a winner. His contempt for America’s own war dead, revealed when he reportedly described a Paris WW2 American cemetery as ‘filled with losers”, is well known.

So too is his very public smear of Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, whom he told in the Oval Office that he didn’t hold any good cards.

Kyiv has shown that far from holding a weak hand, Zelensky has a fist full of wild cards that reveal Ukraine’s capabilities are no joke.

Ukrainian officials have said they kept the Kerch operation and Spiderweb secret from even their closest allies. It’s conceivable, however, that at least one Nato member may have known of the bridge attack because of the close relationship between Ukrainian and Nato special forces.

open image in gallery Ukraine claims Operation Spiderweb destroyed 34 per cent of Moscow’s strategic bomber force over thousands of miles inside the Russian Federation ( Planet Labs )

But Operation Spiderweb came as much of a surprise to American intelligence services as it did to the Kremlin.

That is deliberate. Ukraine has concluded, along with members of the intelligence sharing network of Anglo-Saxon nations known as Five Eyes, that the US cannot be trusted with the most sensitive intelligence.

Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK all know that US spy agencies will protect their own assets. But none of them now believe that the White House is a safe repository for their most secret secrets because the US commander in chief is notoriously sloppy with confidential information – and so are his top members of staff.

The Kerch operation was likely to have been many months in preparation. Russia has moved quickly to try to reopen the link between Crimea, which it captured from Ukraine in 2014 and Russian territory. But driving heavy vehicles or trains across it is now a game of roulette.

And it marks a change in the nature of the Russian campaign against Ukraine.

And when a truck stopped close to the Belaya airfield, deep inside Siberia, the wooden sheds onboard opened their roofs to release a swarm of quadcopters over the weekend warfare changed forever.

The success of Ukraine Operation Spiderweb, which destroyed more than 40 Russian bombers, will have caused delight and terror in the hearts of Kyiv’s allies.

Ukraine claims its SBU intelligence services destroyed 41 Russian aircraft doing $7 billion worth of damage to long range bombers that carried the cruise missiles Putin has been using against Ukraine.

The successful mission came as Russia has drastically increased its air campaign against Ukraine using primitive Iranian-designed long range Shahed drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles.

In conventional military doctrine the destruction of so many strategic aircraft would form part of a multi-million dollar operation using long range missiles, probably involving an aircraft carrier and risk the lives of pilots, as the US and UK have been doing in recent attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

But Ukraine has achieved dramatic strategic effects with guile and cheaply produced quadcopters similar to what can be bought on any high street in Britain.