The UK is withdrawing some of its staff from its Ukraine embassy amid growing tensions in the nation.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that some staff in Kiev and their families will begin withdrawing in response to the growing threat from Russia.

The embassy will remain open and continue to do essential work, FCDO added.

This comes following a similar order from the US ordering all non-essential personnel and their families to leave the Kiev embassy amid growing war tensions.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.

A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin next week, the network reports.

The US State Department also warned people not to travel to Ukraine and Russia due to the ongoing tension and “potential for harassment against US citizens”.

“There are reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine,” an advisory from the State Department said.

The FCDO has advised against all travel to Donetsk oblast, Luhansk oblast and Crimea - all regions along the border with Russia. It has also advised against all but essential travel to the rest of Ukraine.

The massing of Russian forces has dramatically raised the fear that an invasion or incursion may be increasingly likely. The New York Times reported earlier this month that Russia has already evacuated family members and some staff from its diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

There is no certainty that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to invade, but the continuing build-up of Russian troops, most recently moving units into Belarus, is particularly worrisome.