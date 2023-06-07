Watch live view of flooding in Kherson after destruction of Dnipro river dam

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This livestream may contain footage that some might find upsetting.

Watch a live view of flooding in southern Ukraine after the destruction of the Nova Kakhvovka dam on the Dnipro river.

Ukrainian officials have suggested around 42,000 people are at risk from flooding on both sides of the river, with floodwaters expected to peak on Wednesday 7 June.

Those people are being evacuated after the dam was breached on Tuesday, an act of destruction Kyiv blamed on Russia’s desperation to slow a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, called the destruction “a war crime” and an act of “terrorism”.

He also described it as the “largest manmade environmental disaster in Europe in decades”.

Moscow, meanwhile, blamed the attack on Ukrainian shelling, with the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, calling it “sabotage”.

Up to 17,000 people in Ukraine-controlled territory need to be evacuated, as well as another 25,000 around Russian-controlled areas.