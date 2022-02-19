Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk
Multiple explosions have been heard in the rebel-held Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
A witness told Reuters they several explosions could be heard in the north of the city on Saturday morning.
It is not clear what caused the explosions. There was no immediate comment from separatists or Ukraine authorities.
