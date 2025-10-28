Russia using drones with cameras to hunt civilians across Ukraine, inquiry warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Nations inquiry has concluded that Russian forces are systematically using drones to pursue and displace civilians near the front lines in Ukraine, a campaign described as a crime against humanity.

The report detailed how individuals were hounded from their homes, chased across significant distances by camera-equipped drones, and subsequently targeted with incendiary devices or explosives while attempting to find shelter.

This tactic has compelled thousands to abandon entire regions.

"These attacks were committed as part of a coordinated policy to drive out civilians from those territories and amount to the crime against humanity of forcible transfer of population," said the 17-page report to be presented to the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Its findings were based on interviews with 226 people including victims, witnesses, aid workers and local authorities as well as hundreds of verified online videos.

The attacks described in the report occurred in three regions in southern Ukraine, near the front line and across the Dnipro River from Russian forces, over a period of more than a year.

open image in gallery In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on October 22, 2025, Ukrainian law enforcement officers work at the site of a drone attack that hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine ( Ukrainian Emergency Service )

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in Ukraine, although its forces have killed thousands of them since mounting a full-scale invasion three and a half years ago. Ukraine has also struck civilian infrastructure targets in Russia and in Russian-held parts of Ukraine, though on a far smaller scale.

One woman from Kherson was pursued by a drone in August 2024 as she parked her car and then attacked and injured by it as she sought refuge in her garage, the report said. Two more drones arrived the same day and struck her home - which she then abandoned, it said.

The drone attacks had caused a sharp decrease in the population in some areas, the report said, with only older people and those with impairments remaining in some places.

"There can be no doubt about these drone operators acting with intent," Erik Mose, Chair of the Inquiry, told Reuters. "They are really pursuing human beings, be they in their gardens, at home or in the street," he said.

Some of the survivors interviewed by U.N. investigators said they felt "hunted" and Mose said perpetrators had also used the term in drone videos posted online.

Even fire brigades, medics and other first responders have been hit, depriving locals of emergency services where they are most needed, the report said.

The U.N. inquiry said in May that such attacks amounted to the crime against humanity of murder. But in this report it also found they amounted to forcible transfer and that they occurred in a broader area covering over 300 km (180 miles).

The report also documented that Russian authorities have coordinated actions to deport or transfer civilians from areas of the Zaporizhzhia region under their control, in what it said amounted to war crimes.