Ukraine war: EU hits Russia with new sanctions including embargo on coal imports
EU member countries have green lit new sanctions on Russia, including an historic embargo on coal imports, following allegations of civilian rape and torture against Russian troops during the conflict in Ukraine.
The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Moscow’s lucrative energy industry over the war, an official told the AP news agency onThursday, ahead of the official announcement.
More follows...
