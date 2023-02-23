Ukraine supermarkets full of fruit and veg as UK rations

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Full shelves of food have been pictured greeting customers in war-torn Ukraine as Britian’s supermarkets struggle to stock items.

Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey said on Thursday that salad and other vegetable items could be short in the UK for up to one month.

The government has come under fire for not supporting British farmers and also enacting Brexit policies that have led to the shortages. Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons have all limited the number of some fruits and vegetables that customers can buy.

“I’m led to believe by my officials, after discussion with industry and retailers, we anticipate this situation will last about another two to four weeks,” Ms Coffey said.

“It’s important that we try and make sure we get different sourcing options, and that’s why the [environment] department has already been in discussion with retailers, and why there will be further discussions led by ministers as well.”

Channel 4 news reporter Lindsey Hilsum shared a picture of a visit to a Silpo shop in Kherson - which is reguarly being struck by Russian troops in their assault.

“No tomato shortage here - but I’m in Kherson, a frontline Ukrainian city that gets shelled by the Russians daily, not a British supermarket,” she wrote on Thursday.

Heathcliff O'Malley wrote on Twitter in response: “Silpo and other Ukrainian supermarkets put our own to shame in more ways than one ….”

James M Turner reacted: “That's absolutely hilarious.”

“A supermarket in an actual war zone has a greater selection of tomatoes than those in Brexit Britain,” David added.

Lianne Smith wrote: “Look at the quality of it! We never seem to get such luscious looking fruit and veg in this country!”

Others commented on the decoration adorning the Silpo shop, which is said to be a chain that can implement themes to its aisles, with space, fairy tales and punk rock being examples.