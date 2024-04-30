Russian missile strike damages Ukraine’s ‘Harry Potter castle’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least five people were killed after a Russian missile struck a Ukrainian building known as “Harry Potter castle’’ in the southern port city of Odesa on Monday.

The popular local landmark, built in Gothic style, is a private educational law institution. The turreted building was seen ablaze after the missile hit.

In one of the biggest attacks in weeks on Odesa, Russian forces fired missiles, drones and bombs at the city, damaging the educational institution in a popular seafront park.

At least eight people, including a pregnant woman and a four-year-old child, were injured and are in serious condition, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

A man who suffered a stroke attributed to the missile attack also died, the official said.

Russian missile damages private law institution in Odesa on Monday ( AFP via Getty )

The strike on the “Harry Potter castle” was likely carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

Russia has not issued a statement about the latest strike so far.

Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said Russia was “shooting and killing” people who were going for a walk by the sea.

"Monsters. Beasts. Savages. Scum. I don’t know what else to say," he said.

The port city of Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian missile and drone attacks since the war in Ukraine began 25 months ago.