Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Ukraine parades destroyed Russian tanks on Independence Day

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 24 August 2023 07:16
Comments

Watch live footage as Ukraine parades destroyed Russian tanks and other military hardware in Kyiv's main street to mark the country's Independence Day on Thursday 24 August.

Residents of Kyiv are expected to flock to see a kilometer-long display of captured Russian hardware on Khreshchatyk Street, the main boulevard that runs through Maidan Square and terminates on the bank of the Dnipro River.

While no mass event will take place in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv due to the threat of Russian missile attacks, organisers expect approximately 20,000 people to attend.

Ukraine’s parliament declared independence from the Soviet Union on 24 August 1991. The decision was backed by 92 percent of Ukrainian voters in a referendum in December of that year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in