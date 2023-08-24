Watch live: Ukraine parades destroyed Russian tanks on Independence Day
Watch live footage as Ukraine parades destroyed Russian tanks and other military hardware in Kyiv's main street to mark the country's Independence Day on Thursday 24 August.
Residents of Kyiv are expected to flock to see a kilometer-long display of captured Russian hardware on Khreshchatyk Street, the main boulevard that runs through Maidan Square and terminates on the bank of the Dnipro River.
While no mass event will take place in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv due to the threat of Russian missile attacks, organisers expect approximately 20,000 people to attend.
Ukraine’s parliament declared independence from the Soviet Union on 24 August 1991. The decision was backed by 92 percent of Ukrainian voters in a referendum in December of that year.
