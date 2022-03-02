Mysterious symbols have appeared on Ukraine buildings, claimed to be the work of pro-Kremlin saboteurs marking prime airstrike targets.

Ukrainian officials have urged residents to look out for, cover and report to law enforcement any such symbols on driveways, roofs, on high-rise tower blocks and houses.

“The city authorities are asking the residents of high-rise buildings, who have access to the roof access, to urgently check the roofs for signs,’’ the local government of Kyiv wrote in a post on Facebook.

“If any marks are found, please cover them with earth or cover them with something.”

Images of suspected ‘target symbols’ have been shared online (Mayor of Rivne)

Calls from the capital were echoed by the mayor of Rivne, western Ukraine, Alexander Tretyak, who wrote on Facebook: “URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT! I ask the heads of condominiums to close all attics.

“If you or the occupants of the house notice in the entrance, on the roof, near the houses of unknown persons, the mark of the label – immediately inform law enforcement.”

“URGENTLY inspect your roofs, in case you find marks, paint them and close the access to the roofs.’’

Footage shared on Twitter appears to shows a chilling flashing transmitter, reported by The Sun to have been captured from the Russians by Ukraine forces.

“Footage of the device that is used by Russian saboteur units in Ukraine. The light-emitting object has been retrieved by Ukrainian forces,” the caption reads.

“These are beacons that are used for either airstrikes, artillery strikes, or for the landing of Russian troops.”

There are concerns a red X could be a mark for Russian planes (Mayor of Rivne)

Another video shared by a Ukrainian news agency appears to show a figure making a gas pipe on the side of a high-rise tower block.

The video’s caption reads: “Warning! The saboteurs placed many marks around the city. In particular, ballistic. And today Kyivans filmed how gas pipes are marked on apartment buildings. Be vigilant! As soon as you see this, contact the police immediately!”

It comes as Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, this weekend urged residents to remain on high alert for any potential symbols painted to guide Russian missiles.

“City officials are urging citizens to immediately report tagged locations, submit photos to law enforcement, and report suspects who may be involved in tagging,” he said at the weekend,

“In Ukraine, in the capital, in particular, the number of detected marks of saboteurs who leave directly on the streets and buildings of both residential buildings and businesses has increased.

“Labels are placed to adjust the fire of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation.”

He accused Ukrainian “collaborators” of “treason” and threatened to jail anyone who helped Putin’s invaders.

“The crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.”