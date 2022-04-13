One civilian killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk, governor says

Luhansk governor says the region may face a new large offensive by Russian troops

Natalia Zinets
Wednesday 13 April 2022 09:08
Comments
<p>File photo: A man stands next to cars destroyed by shelling in Rubizhne, Luhansk, Ukraine, 24 March 2022</p>

File photo: A man stands next to cars destroyed by shelling in Rubizhne, Luhansk, Ukraine, 24 March 2022

(REUTERS)

One civilian was killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region over the past 24 hours, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai has said.

He said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that three trains would be offered on Wednesday to residents who wanted to leave the region, which he said was under constant shelling and may face a new large offensive by Russian forces.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.

Ukraine’s state railway company said in a separate statement on Wednesday that a train station in central Ukraine had been shelled overnight.

Ukraine has been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country’s east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv.

Recommended

The US said last week that Moscow probably planned to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in