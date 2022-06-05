Ukraine condemns Emmanuel Macron’s ‘don’t humiliate Russia’ comments

Kyiv has dismissed Emmanuel Macron‘s call not to “humiliate” Russia for the sake of diplomacy, and said that there was no point returning to the negotiating table until Moscow’s forces were pushed back as far as possible.

France’s president said on Saturday that it was vital that Russia was not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine, a diplomatic solution can be reached.

Speaking to regional reporters, Macron also said he believed Paris would play key role in brokering peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv come the conclusion of the fierce conflict.

“We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,” Macron said.

French president Emmanuel Macron says he believes France could be a mediator (EPA)

“I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.”

He also told reporters that he had told Russian president Vladimir Putin that he is making a “historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history”.

But, reacting on Twitter, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that such calls “could only humiliate France and every other country that calls for it”.

“Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives,” he continued.

It comes after a second top Kyiv official said there was no point in reentering talks with Russia until its forces had been pushed back to Ukraine’s borders.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made the remark when asked about the offer of mediation made by Macron on Saturday.

He told broadcasters: “Until we receive weapons in their full amount, until we strengthen our positions, until we push them [Russia‘s forces] back as far as possible to the borders of Ukraine, there is no point in holding negotiations.”

It follows reports that multiple explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early on Sunday, hitting unspecified “infrastructure” targets.

This morning’s attacks mark the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks after a period of relative calm in the city and its suburbs.

“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital,” mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Services are already working on site.

At least one person was hospitalised but no deaths had been reported following the series of explosions launched on the capital, Klitschko added.

The missiles hit the Darnytski and Dniprovski districts in the city and emergency services had arrived to the scene, Klitschko said.

Elsewhere, the mayor of the historic town of Brovary, situated some 20 km (12 miles) from Kyiv’s centre, has urged people to stay inside their homes as there had been reports of the smell of soot coming from the smoke.